COURT HOUSE - Feb. 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 29 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,649 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,153 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 23,418 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County ranks second lowest again among counties in New Jersey for new Covid cases.
NJ Advanced Media reviewed new case data across the state from Feb. 11-17 and found Cape May County came second only to Salem County. Cape May County’s current rate of transmission is .91, according to the website covidactnow.com. Any RT below 1.0 means that the spread of Covid is decreasing at this time.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.