To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 9: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 28 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,133 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,646 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 209 doses of the Covid vaccine March 8, for a total of 11,895 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 37,706 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The local rate of transmission (RT) is dropping again in Cape May County. The website covidactnow.com reports the RT is .95. Any number that is below 1.0 shows that the spread of the Covid virus is decreasing that this time.
Cape May County has been below 1.0 since Jan. 18. Over the past few days, the reported RT has decreased from .97 to .95 in the county.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.