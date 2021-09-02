TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency effective immediately Sept. 1, in response to Tropical Storm Ida.
According to a governor's office release, Executive Order No. 259 declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
“Tropical Storm Ida is severely impacting all areas of our state,” stated Murphy. “The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to stay off the roads.”
The governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings and watches.
For those living in central and southern New Jersey, visit the U.S. National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly, at http://www.weather.gov/phi/
For those living in northern New Jersey and the New York metro area, visit the U.S. National Weather Service New York, N.Y., at http://www.weather.gov/okx/
A copy of Executive Order No. 259 is available here.