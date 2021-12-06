TRENTON – Omicron landed in New Jersey, state officials said.
The Covid variant, which has worried health experts and sent them scrambling to determine its transmissibility, how serious an illness it can cause and how effectively it evades a person’s immunity, was found in a Georgia woman traveling through New Jersey who recently traveled to South Africa, according to state officials.
Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced in a Dec. 3 release that the New Jersey Department of Health (DOH) has identified a case of the omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in the fully vaccinated traveler.
Since testing positive on Nov. 28, the woman has remained in isolation. She experienced moderate symptoms and is now recovering after receiving care in a North Jersey emergency department. The DOH laboratory performed sequencing on the specimen to confirm it was the omicron variant.
“The omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” Murphy stated. “Vaccinations and mask wearing have proven to be an effective tool to reduce the spread of Covid, and I urge everyone ages 18 and over to receive a booster.”
“With cases increasing and the identification of the omicron in the state, the fight against Covid is not over,” Persichilli stated. “We are still learning about the omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.”
The World Health Organization classified omicron Nov. 26, as a “Variant of Concern” and named it omicron. Nov. 30, the United States also classified it as a “Variant of Concern.”
The New Jersey DOH has been working with other states, local health departments, clinical laboratories, hospitals, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to rapidly identify individuals who may have been infected with the omicron variant.
The CDC recommends that all individuals 5 and older should get vaccinated and those 18 and older receive a booster dose.
Residents should visit COVID19.NJ.GOV or call the Vaccine Call Center at 855-568-0545 to find a vaccine or booster appointment, according to the release.
Additionally, CDC has issued new guidance on international travel, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel/index.html