CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Sept. 7 doubled the cost of parking permits for two parking lots in areas where the city, last yearincreased meter parking fees.  

The meter parking rates went from $1 to $2 an hour, but the city left the permit parking fee alone, which is what would change if the introduced ordinance is adopted at the first October council meeting. 

A seasonal permit for the Bank Street parking lot, which allows a maximum of 50 permit holders, will more than double, moving from $150 to $350.  

At the Jackson-Chestnut-Perry streets lot, with potential for 300 permit holders, what was a $350 permit will cost $700. 

