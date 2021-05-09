To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - May 9: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that four new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,673 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,316 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 50,372 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 42,582 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
A study of all 21 New Jersey counties found that Cape May County had the third-lowest rate of new Covid infections per capita over a seven-day period. NJ Advanced Media looked at the data from April 29 to May 5 and found Cape May County only trailed Hunterdon and Morris counties.
The website covidactnow.com estimates the rate of transmission, in Cape May County, is currently .79. Any number below 1.0 means the spread of the virus is decreasing at this time.
The Cape May County Department of Health will have availability for walk-ins May 10 for those looking for the Covid vaccine. The location of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, which is located at 3001 Avalon Ave. Walk-in times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center on Monday will have the choice between the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna vaccines. If an individual selects Moderna, a second dose will be automatically scheduled. Both vaccines are only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up.
Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can also be made through New Jersey’s Vaccination website.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.