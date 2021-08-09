Wildwood Crest - Shutterstock Option
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - Parking is a forefront issue in the county’s island communities. Trying to find a place to put one's car calls for inventiveness and a measure of tenacity. For some in Wildwood, the solution was to use the front yard as an alternative parking space. 

Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners Aug. 4 introduced an ordinance that would prohibit parking any vehicle “within the front-yard area or between the principal structure on the property and the curb line.”  

The ordinance charges the police with enforcement and sets a penalty of fines, from $50 to $500, and keeps open the possibility of 90 days in jail. Each day on which a violation occurs is deemed a separate offense. 

A public hearing and possible adoption are scheduled in September. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments