CAPE MAY - A proposed ordinance meant to deal with short-term rentals in Cape May appeared on the agenda of the Dec. 7 City Council meeting, but it was quickly pushed off to a meeting later in the month.
Members of the council who have stated their ongoing commitment to a short-term rental ordinance are still engaged in a process of consultation and revision.
The ordinance is a product of work by the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee (MTRAC). It is intended to provide a comprehensive set of regulations and fees for the city’s burgeoning short-term rental economy fueled by new apps like Airbnb.
MTRAC reports have shown the dramatic growth of short-term rentals in the city and the deficiencies in the current municipal code for dealing with the phenomenon.
MTRAC Chair Dennis Crowley admits that the proposed ordinance is a major change for the city and requires appropriate deliberation. Yet, Crowley is urging the governing body to introduce the ordinance, with any necessary changes, as quickly as possible.
Following the introduction, the ordinance must go through a 30-day period in which it is advertised and made available for review before a mandatory public hearing can be held prior to any adoption vote.