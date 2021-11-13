Gypsy Moths - Shutterstock
PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee members, at their Nov. 8 meeting, that the municipality’s gypsy moth infestation "does not look good."  

"Over 500 acres need treatment at a cost of $30,000 total. Through the state’s Department of Agriculture, we will receive half of this cost back once the treatments are finished. The areas of worst infestation are oak trees centered around Seaville, Tuckahoe, and Palermo, so we’ll be concentrating our efforts there,” he explained.  

Mayor Richard Palombo added, “Several years ago, we decided not to spray to eliminate these invasive pests and that was not a good decision, so I’m glad we’re doing this work now.” 

