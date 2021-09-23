Gypsy Moths - Shutterstock
DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee, during its Sept. 14 meeting, discussed the next steps regarding the elimination of gypsy moths in certain areas of the municipality.  

According to details provided by the municipal clerk, a representative of the state Department of Agriculture visited the municipality and confirmed a “significant” infestation of gypsy moths and disseminated preliminary information as to how to proceed.  

Specifics about the timeline and exact geographical areas that will be treated to exterminate the moths will be addressed in a formal letter outlining the process state officials will soon send to the municipality. 

