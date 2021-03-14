To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 14: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 18 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,273 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,793 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 43,338 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A new study of all 21 counties in New Jersey found that Cape May County, once again, had the lowest amount of new Covid cases per capita. NJ Advanced Media studied new cases from March 4 to March 10 and Cape May County had the smallest number of new cases when adjusted for population among every county in the atate. Cape May County also had one of the largest drops at over 20% from the week prior.
Statewide, cases were down 4% over that time, as well.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.