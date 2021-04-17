Taylor Swift 2018 Billboard - Shutterstock

Taylor Swift attends the Red Carpet at the 2018 Billboards Music Awards, at the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Shutterstock

SEA ISLE CITY - Taylor Swift, whose allegiance to Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, and the shore in general is well known, did not forget her "sand in her shoes" roots for "The Best Day," a song re-recorded for her latest album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” 

According to Mayor Leonard Desiderio, "Ms. Swift included home video of Sea Isle beach scenes and this isn't the first time she's done that, so we need to believe we hold a special place in her heart."  

The song is a paean to her parents, especially her mother, and the timing, whether coincidental or intentional, with Mother's Day is apt. 

