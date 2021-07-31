COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health has administered a total of 21,484 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 58,213 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 53,875 have been fully vaccinated.
According to a county release, Cape May County officials are reminding residents of the importance of getting vaccinated. New Covid cases have been rising in Cape May County and nationwide, due primarily to the Delta variant. The Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of all new Covid cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Vaccinations help people avoid new infections and, more importantly, keep people out of the hospital.
The CDC also reports that less than 3% of all hospitalizations for Covid involve vaccinated individuals.
Anyone who is 12 years old and up is eligible to be vaccinated. Those under the age of 18 years old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine at this time.
“The Cape May County Department of Health continues to provide opportunities to get vaccinated, along with the many pharmacies around the county that have walk-in availability, as well,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Vaccines are saving lives. We encourage people with questions to speak with their doctors before making a decision.”
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing Covid vaccines three days a week, two days in the community and one day at their offices. The next mobile clinics will be held Aug. 3, at Wildwood’s National Night Out event, located at Fox Park, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and Aug. 5, at the Wildwood Housing Authority, at 3700 New Jersey Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Cape May County Department of Health vaccination clinic Aug. 4 will take place at its offices, located at 6 Moore Rd., Court House, from 1-6 p.m.
Cape May County Covid vaccination rate is still above the New Jersey average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 60% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, versus 58% statewide.
Anyone interested in finding alternative sites to receive the Covid vaccine can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. The website easily allows the user to find a walk-in location for the Covid vaccine by searching via zip code. The search results then provide available sites, the minimum age at that location, based on the vaccine available there, street address, and a phone number to call for more information.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.