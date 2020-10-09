To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - As the weather is getting cooler and more people move indoors, the Cape May County freeholders and Cape May County Health Department want to remind local residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19.
According to a release, the Cape May County Freeholder Board is proud of the work done by residents and visitors during the summer months, keeping the overall daily case count low. The county has over 700,000 people during an average weekend in the summer. The hard work cannot end now, and it is important to be diligent in the time ahead to keep the pandemic under control.
“We have seen the number of cases rise recently across the country and even here, in New Jersey,” stated Freeholder Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department. “It is important to remember we are not out of the woods yet. We both want to thank our residents for the work they have done to this point and remind them that there is still much to be done in the months ahead.”
The only ways to keep the spread of COVID-19 down is to follow the protocols of keeping 6 feet of distance, wearing a face covering, proper sanitation of high touch surfaces, and frequent hand washing. Keeping case counts down has allowed the state to reopen and for Cape May County to have a summer tourist season. Continuing to follow with these steps keeps schools and businesses open.
“The only way to keep ourselves and others safe until we have a vaccine and necessary therapeutics is to mitigate the spread of this disease by following the recommended guidelines,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “I want to commend the work of our Cape May County Health Department and everyone who lives in Cape May County. We ask you continue the diligent work ahead.