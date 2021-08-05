New Jersey Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - The New Jersey Judiciary will provide time for parties in residential landlord-tenant matters to have their eviction cases adjourned while their financial assistance applications are pending. 

According to an NJ Courts release, an adjournment of 60 days will be granted in residential non-payment of rent cases where parties can provide documentation that an application for rental assistance has been submitted.  

The judiciary will continue to work to connect landlords and tenants with rental assistance resources in order to resolve matters without trial. The notice outlining the adjournment protocols is at njcourts.gov. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments