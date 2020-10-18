Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council members Oct. 13 that city administration intends to address the “numerous complaints we’ve all received regarding the dilapidated state of the Springfield Inn. City inspectors will be visiting the property and talking to the owner this week to ensure the situation is improved there.”  

The Springfield Inn lies within Sea Isle’s bustling commercial and resort district, and, per social media posts and other comments by residents and visitors, has become an eyesore for the town. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments