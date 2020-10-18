SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio informed Sea Isle City Council members Oct. 13 that city administration intends to address the “numerous complaints we’ve all received regarding the dilapidated state of the Springfield Inn. City inspectors will be visiting the property and talking to the owner this week to ensure the situation is improved there.”
The Springfield Inn lies within Sea Isle’s bustling commercial and resort district, and, per social media posts and other comments by residents and visitors, has become an eyesore for the town.