WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Planning Board will consider taking steps that would allow the town to forcibly remove Wildwood Linen, a company operating a large laundry plant for restaurants, from the center of a proposed revitalization effort to the Crest’s downtown, according to Mayor Don Cabrera.
“At this particular point in time, the borough has no interest in doing that because we believe that our ongoing discussions and conversations will ultimately relocate them,” Cabrera said. “If we have an interest that we feel as though is needed for the borough to create the downtown and enhance the community, we would have the ability to move forward on the acquisition of that property.”
Commissioners passed a resolution March 31, authorizing the Planning Board to investigate creating a redevelopment zone in the New Jersey Avenue business district, a six-block stretch that is the subject of a planned renovation aimed at attracting more businesses to the area.
If the site is designated as in need of redevelopment, compulsorily removing the linen company would be an option.
Cabrera said the borough would have to pay the building’s owner fair market value before it could be rezoned and redeveloped, preferably as a restaurant.
He said he used this possibility as a bargaining chip while trying to get the company to agree to leave on its own. The building, occupying a large lot, has long been considered an eyesore by residents and visitors, but provides little direct value to the town's tourists.
Cabrera said the borough should know whether the area will get the designation by the end of summer. He said they plan to hold another public interest meeting on the project in May or June.
“We don't think we'll need to do it. I think Wildwood Linen, the operators, and the landlord, the owners of the property, both realize the importance to relocate the business off the island and allowing that property to become part of this really magnificent redevelopment zone in the Crest,” said Cabrera.
Wildwood Linen did not immediately respond to a voicemail left at their offices.