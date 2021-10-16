COURT HOUSE - Cape May County announced that three residents, a 75-year-old Lower Township woman, an 82-year-old Lower Township man, and a 94-year-old Sea Isle City man, died from complications of the coronavirus this week.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of this loss of life,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “I pray that the families of the departed will have the strength needed to get through this sad time.”
According to the county's weekly Covid report, Cape May County continues to maintain one of the highest percentages of vaccinations as new cases continue to trend down.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Cape May County is top five among New Jersey counties for total percentage of residents with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, at 73.2%. The rate of transmissions (RT) is currently at .96. Anytime the RT is below 1.0, it can be said the spread of the virus is decreasing.
Cape May County has recorded 12,043 Covid cases during the pandemic, 11,462 of which are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 22,148 doses so far. The New Jersey Department of Health reports that 68,284 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 58,548 have been fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 66% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
The Cape May County Department of Health is providing COVID-19 vaccinations in the community weekly. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Oct. 20, 1-5 p.m., at the Cape May County Department of Health building, 6 Moore Rd., in Court House
- Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cape May County Recovery Court, 9 N. Main St., in Court House
“The rate of transmission has remained below 1.0 since the beginning of September, and our 30-day average of new Covid cases has steadily been decreasing,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, who is also co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “We are encouraged by the news, but remind residents of the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors when social distancing is difficult.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call 609-465-1187. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.