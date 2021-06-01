WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette has stated the Borough of Woodbine has been awarded an $8,176 New Jersey Clean Communities grant.
According to a release, Woodbine has received over $100,000 from this program over the past two decades that it has been implemented.
As established by law, the nonprofit New Jersey Clean Communities oversees the reporting requirements for the program. The grants are funded by a legislated user fee on manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors that produce litter-generating products. Disbursements to municipalities are based on the number of housing units and miles of municipally owned roadways within each municipality.
“This will enable the borough to use these funds to continue to maintain our recycling equipment, as well as to acquire additional equipment as needed to continue to assure a cleaner and safer Woodbine,” stated Pikolycky. “We ask everyone to continue to make litter reduction a priority.”