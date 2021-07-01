WOODBINE - Mayor William Pikolycky announced that the Borough of Woodbine has received notice from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Safety, Bicycle and Pedestrian Programs (NJDOT-BSBPP) that the Borough of Woodbine has been awarded technical planning assistance in developing a bicycle and pedestrian master plan to improve multimodal safety and accessibility.
According to a release, NJDOT-BSBPP, using the services of Sam Schwartz Consulting, the transportation consultant selected to perform this study, will do extensive research and provide recommendations on improving conditions for pedestrians, bicycles, as well as equestrian, traffic throughout the borough.
The purpose and result of this study will be an updated document expanding on the recommendations that were included in the 2008 plan completed by Michael Baker Inc. (referred to as “The Baker Study”). Using the information from that report and additional information provided by the borough, the study will identify new opportunities to enhance the bicycle and pedestrian network and provide improved multimodal access to the destinations throughout Woodbine.
As part of this effort (now referred to locally as “The Schwartz Study”), Sam Schwartz will perform a bicycle level of traffic stress analysis, sidewalk inventory and assessment, bicycle and pedestrian crash analyses, intersection assessments, and develop a mapping of regional bicycle facilities. The plan would focus on the development of specific active transportation improvements and a plan for implementing the improvements.
“I want to thank NJDOT for approving Woodbine’s application for this study, which will update the 2008 plan taking into account not only changed conditions, but new technology and methods now available to allow us to keep pace with current conditions. During my administration, we have continued to expand our bikeways, as well as making other infrastructure improvements to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety and encourage these healthy forms of transit. I look forward to working with the consultant and DOT and engaging local input as we begin this intensive process. Use of the previous study positioned us favorably for funding opportunities to implement its goals, and this will continue that advantage,” stated Pikolycky.