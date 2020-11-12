North Wildwood Logo

NORTH WILDWOOD – North Wildwood City Council introduced an ordinance at their Nov. 4 meeting, which would tweak the city’s rules on noise, allowing bars and restaurants an extra hour of live outdoor music on Friday and Saturday nights. 

If approved at second reading after a public hearing later this month, live outdoor music would be permitted until 11 p.m. It was ordered to be shut down at 10 p.m. under the old ordinance.  

Mayor Patrick Rosenello called the change modest and pointed to helping businesses overcome coronavirus restrictions as one reason for the change.  

Three bars had the relaxed zoning restrictions outdoors elongated by the council, so that they could continue to operate in the extended footprint allowed because of the coronavirus.  

Rosenello said those businesses plan to bring in heaters and try to continue to offer outdoor seating throughout the cooler months. 

