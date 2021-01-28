UT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee members, at their Jan. 25 meeting, that the state agreed to provide 230 feet of additional bulkhead on Harbor Road, in Beesley’s Point.  

“The additional footage will be in the area of Harbor Road, nearby the bridge construction completed a couple of years ago. The installation and the new bulkhead, itself, will not interfere with any new amenities Upper or the county is planning for the beach, boat launch, or park,” Dietrich explained. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments