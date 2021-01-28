PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee members, at their Jan. 25 meeting, that the state agreed to provide 230 feet of additional bulkhead on Harbor Road, in Beesley’s Point.
“The additional footage will be in the area of Harbor Road, nearby the bridge construction completed a couple of years ago. The installation and the new bulkhead, itself, will not interfere with any new amenities Upper or the county is planning for the beach, boat launch, or park,” Dietrich explained.