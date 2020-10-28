VILLAS - At around 7:24 p.m. Oct. 27, members of the Lower Township Police Department responded to a business in the 1900 block of Bayshore Road, for the report of a domestic violence incident.
According to a release, the victim told police that her boyfriend was currently at her residence in the first block of Ellery Road, in Villas, and was breaking items in the residence. Officers immediately responded to this location and met with the defendant, Raymond Stacy, 53, who began to make suicidal threats to officers if they entered the house, and at that time, he barricaded himself inside the residence.
Patrol officers set up a safety perimeter around the residence, and the Cape May County Regional SWAT team and Hostage Negotiation teams were notified and responded to the scene. After a several-hour standoff, members of the Cape May County Regional SWAT team were able to have the subject exit the residence without incident.
Stacy was later transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center. He was subsequently charged with contempt of a domestic violence order, a crime of the fourth degree, criminal mischief, a disorderly person offense, and burglary, a crime of the third degree.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.