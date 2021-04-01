To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 43 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,886 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,283 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county cases are listed in the nonresident active cases.
The county also announced the death of an 89-year-old Lower Township woman from the coronavirus.
“Wishing peace and strength to the family and friends during this difficult time,” stated Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 353 doses of the Covid vaccine March 31, for a total of 15,232 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 37,398 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 25,166 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Cape May County has passed the 60,000 vaccine doses administered milestone. The county eclipsed the 50,000 threshold March 22, meaning the county has been roughly averaging 1,000 vaccine doses administered per day over the past 10 days.
Covidactnow.com estimates that 40.3% of individuals in Cape May County have received at least one vaccine dose, and 27% of people in Cape May County are fully vaccinated.
“This news is promising, and we continue to advocate getting more vaccine doses in Cape May County,” stated Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “We encourage residents and visitors to continue to follow the current medical protocols to keep each other safe during this vaccination period.”
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.