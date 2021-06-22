PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee June 14 approved what, at first, appeared to be a routine administrative agenda item: Approve renewal of state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) liquor licenses for Twisties, Tuckahoe Inn, Yesterday’s, Sketties, Seaville Tavern, Levari's, Boulevard Liquor and the Deauville Inn.
The deliberation process became contentious when it was revealed that homeowners submitted contrary arguments regarding approval for the Deauville Inn, in Strathmere.
Ultimately, the committee approved all licenses, including the Deauville's, noting that the objection was received at 2 p.m. that day, thus could not be considered “timely,” as required, and that the objectors could file an appeal, if they choose, with the ABC.
However, Strathmere residents were not yet done with their complaints about the Deauville’s operations.
During public comment, the homeowners' lawyer warned, “This problem is not going away” because “the situation is totally out of control,” citing what he said was unreasonably loud music, parking issues, including employees parking on Strathmere’s already clogged roadways since they are not permitted by the Deauville to park in its lots, and overall dissatisfaction with the Deauville's attitude toward the neighborhood.
Several Strathmere residents continued describing issues they were having due to the “stonewalling,” as one called it, by Deauville management regarding their numerous complaints about what they claimed were the business “stretching” its variances, polluting bay waters where it is located, and “creating dangerous traffic situations because of illegal parking.”
In response to the Herald’s request for its input, Adam Modder, vice president of Deauville operations, stated, "We are happy that the Township Committee did not allow an 11th-hour objection to derail our liquor license renewal.
"The ownership, management and staff take great pride in being part of the community, and we will continue in our efforts to be good stewards to Strathmere and of this historic property.
"We have always welcomed the opportunity to work with our neighbors and have been extremely proactive in addressing any concerns they have had in the past. We will continue to do so, while we continue to improve our business.
"The decision to renew (the liquor license) was the right one by the committee, and our 200-plus employees could not be more delighted.”
To contact Camille Sailer, email csailer@cmcherald.com.