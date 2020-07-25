AVALON – During the Avalon Borough Council meeting July 22, resident Doug McCauley expressed concern that the borough’s Planning and Zoning Board is contemplating allowing boutique hotels within the B1 Business District.
He was followed by resident Martha Wright, who voiced concern that the Planning and Zoning Board might consider a change of such magnitude outside of the master plan process.
An earlier attempt to place a boutique hotel at 21st Street, in the B1 district, failed due to strong public opposition from property owners who would have become reluctant neighbors of the facility. A new push would ask the board to formally permit such hotels within the business zone.
The board agreed to discuss the matter at its Aug. 11 meeting. Due to potential public interest and the need for appropriate social distancing, the meeting will be held at the Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave.