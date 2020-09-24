COURT HOUSE - Gov. Phil Murphy’s mandate for statewide mail-in voting in the Nov. 3 general election has spurred plenty of questions.
According to a release, Middle Township voters will have the opportunity to get answers from an expert at an educational seminar that will be offered on five separate occasions, in October. Cape May County Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti will explain the mail-in ballot process and share instructions with voters at the Samuel DeVico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Court House.
The township is presenting the discussions in partnership with its Senior Citizen Advisory Council and the council’s chair, Minnie Callender. Please note that one of the dates is reserved for senior citizens:
- Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. (for senior citizens only)
- Thursday, Oct. 8, 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 10, 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m.
Attendance is limited to allow for social distancing, and all attendees must wear face coverings. Advance registration is required. Call Marilyn Miller, at (609) 465-8865 to register.
Those unable to attend the seminar can watch it live on the Middle Township Facebook page: facebook.com/middletownship.
Voters across Cape May County should expect to receive a vote-by-mail ballot by Oct. 10. Ballots will be mailed to the mailing address on file with the Cape May County Board of Elections.
Once voters fill out their vote-by-mail ballot, they have options on how to return it in the postage-paid envelope provided:
- Mail it via the U.S. Postal Service.
- Take it to one of the ballot drop boxes in locations throughout the county. See the list at capemaycountyvotes.com/voter-information/drop-box-locations.
- Drop it off on a weekday at the Cape May County Board of Elections, or have a representative with ID bring it to the office. A bearer for another voter’s ballot must sign the outside of the voter’s ballot in the voter’s presence and return the voter’s ballot to the Board of Elections.
- Bring to the voter’s designated polling location on Election Day. Find your polling place at capemaycountyvotes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Polling-Places-General-9.1.2020.pdf.
Voters who haven’t returned their vote-by-mail ballot two weeks before the election will receive a postcard in the mail with important voting information, including their polling location.
For more information on vote-by-mail and other election-related news, go to capemaycountyvotes.com.