SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio invited John McCann to kick off Sea Isle City Council's Nov. 23 meeting with a review of the first Hero Scholarship motorcycle ride Sept. 25.  

“We had over 100 participating riders who went from Philadelphia to beautiful Sea Isle," said McCann. "I’m happy to report that as a result of this first event, we have been able to provide scholarship funds for six children of fallen police officers.  

"We thank the mayor and city for their great support, and given the success of this first event, hope to make the ride an annual event.” 

