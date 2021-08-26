UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Long-awaited enhancements to the park, in Beesley's Point, are set for a grand reveal Sept. 24, at 1 p.m.

The upgrades, funded by the county, include paving for the parking lot, a bike fix-it station, bathrooms, and a pavilion.

However, during Upper Township Committee's Aug. 23 meeting, Mayor Richard Palombo noted, “We are really excited about the improvements to the park, which look great. There is a glaring omission, though, and that is there's no American flag at the site. We need a flag that can be seen by motorists traveling on the Great Egg Harbor Bridge, which passes right by.”

Committee then approved a large pole, lighting, and concrete base for the flag, budgeting $5,000-$7,000 for the project.

