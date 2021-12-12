UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee congratulated Amy Holmes at its Dec. 6 meeting for receiving not one, but two special honors for her work preventing substance abuse among teens.  

Holmes was chosen by the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse as the 2021 Cape May County Volunteer of the Year and as the 2021 Upper Township Citizen of the Year by the Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club for epitomizing its motto of “service above self.”  

Both awards recognized Holmes for providing educational programs for teens and parents on the harmful effects of drug use and underage drinking and for developing “safe, fun, drug and alcohol-free events for Township and Ocean City students, such as at after prom.”  

Holmes has been a public-school educator for 20 years and is currently a third-grade teacher in the Upper Township School District. She is married and has four children, who are also active community volunteers, according to the resolution.   

