COURT HOUSE - Despite the challenges posed by pandemic restrictions and related constraints on construction supplies and timetables, Middle Township continues to pursue an ambitious schedule for road and drainage improvements, according to Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy.
“It’s been challenging the last few years to get large infrastructure projects completed,” Gandy stated, "but we made progress, not excuses. A number of important road and drainage improvements were completed."
According to township release, Gandy, who oversees the Public Works Department, along with Engineering, Zoning and Construction, announced the following projects were accomplished, as part of the recently completed road and drainage project
• Fourth Street/Rio Grande - paving and sidewalks
• Teal Road - paving and drainage upgrades
• Linden Lane - road and drainage improvements
• Wildwood and Central avenues - road paving
• Swainton Road Project (Birch/Dogwood/Cedar/Avocado/Aspen/Coconut Roads) - road paving
• Scallop Court/Jadens’s Run - final asphalt
• Avalon Manor/Stone Harbor Manor - bulkhead Improvements
• Carter Road - road reconstruction and drainage
• Main Street/Whitesboro - traffic calming project and upgrades to pedestrian crosswalk
• Gibbs Street - road paving
• West Atlantic Avenue - drainage and road improvements
• East Atlantic/East Pacific Avenues - drainage improvements
• Hand Avenue - sidewalk connector project
• Shellbay Avenue - striping and extension of No Passing Zone
• Route 9 resurfacing - Route 47 to Swainton (NJDOT Project)
“In a town of 72 square miles, there is always more work to be done,” Gandy stated. “We recently approved a $1.5 million bond for continuing road and drainage improvements, and we expect to award a contract for engineering services for drainage upgrades and paving on Secluded Lane, in Rio Grande, at our Sept. 8 township committee meeting.”
Gandy said the township would continue to seek grant funding through various state programs. Middle has been awarded several grants in the past few years to fund paving projects in Rio Grande and the sidewalk improvements on Hand Avenue.
Looking to 2022, the township will, again, apply for state grants, seeking to fund drainage and road improvements on Main Street, in Whitesboro, west of Pennsylvania Avenue.
“Along with these road and drainage projects, we have the pending Del Haven Water Project, the ongoing modernization of our sewer pump stations, the beginning of construction on the final phase of our bike path, and pending applications for future Open Space projects. There’s a lot of good work going on in Middle Township,” Gandy stated. “We will continue to work to complete these projects on time and at the lowest possible cost to our taxpayers."