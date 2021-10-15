WILDWOOD - As part of its efforts to renovate and repair portions of City Hall, Wildwood awarded a $713,290 contract for work on the building's meeting room, roof and exterior.
The contract, awarded Oct. 13 to Capri Construction Co., of Vineland, was made to alleviate needs of the city's Public Work Department, which, according to Administrator Steve O'Connor, is responsible for already completed work that is part of Wildwood’s overall City Hall renovation plan. Out of five bids, the Vineland-based company was the lowest, O'Connor said.
New lighting for the meeting room is a part of the contract. Outside, the company will renovate the building's roof, marquee at the front of the building, and conduct concrete repairs.
The city chose to pursue an outside source because of the skills required to perform the work and as a means of being more cost-effective.
"This focus of work required more of an expertise, and that was needed by the outside contractor," O'Connor said.
The city expects Capri to finish the work in the first quarter of 2022.