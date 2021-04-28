To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 28: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 14 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,515 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,094 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 75 doses of the Covid vaccine April 27, for a total of 18,250 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,098 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 38,359 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the COVID vaccine.
The Cape May County Department of Health has appointment availability for the Covid vaccine into next week. Anyone who has registered with the New Jersey Department of Health for a Covid vaccine should have received an email to schedule your vaccine.
Anyone who is 16 years old and older is eligible for the vaccine, but the county’s site is 18 and up because they use the Moderna vaccine. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved currently for individuals who are 16 and 17 years old.
If you haven't registered for the Covid vaccine yet, you can go to the Cape May County government website (capemaycountynj.gov) and find the link to register for the vaccine on the main page.
Anyone with difficulty scheduling their vaccine appointment can call the state hotline for help, at 855-568-0545.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.