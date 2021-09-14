WILDWOOD - Board of Commissioners, during its Sept. 8 meeting, heard from Vincent Buono, president and founder of Munidex, who provided updates regarding upgrades to the municipality’s mercantile license program, along with additional options for the board to consider.
Buono explained that the system, which is a computer software service that allows for an efficient and collaborative way for municipal governments to interact with residents whether making a payment or requesting services, helps remedy late fees by allowing residents to pay online, or opt for the auto-payment option.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility and makes life a lot easier for the people,” Buono said.
Munidex is upgrading its existing systems, moving from a server base to a cloud base to make payments more efficient.
In addition to online payments, Munidex has a geographic information system, which allows people to enter an address to receive updates or reports about something in that area; for example, a lost/found pet, a stop sign being blocked by a bush, or deep potholes.
Commissioners wondered how they would spread the word regarding signing up for the service, to which it was explained the content could be placed on mailed bills, telling residents how they can pay online using the service.
A potential budget to implement the software is being considered by the commission.