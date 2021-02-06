CAPE MAY - At Cape May City Council’s Feb. 2 meeting, Councilman Chris Bezaire provided his colleagues with an update on the JCP&L remediation project, calling it “encouraging news” for the city’s hopes to resume the development of Lafayette Street Park.
Bezaire said, “JCP&L is done with their remediation.” He indicated that while the company had some administrative issues to complete, the expectation was that the state Department of Environmental Protection was close to accepting the completed work on the remediation.
Bezaire acknowledged that the resolution of issues between JCP&L and the city’s Housing Authority is progressing, but still in need of final closure.
Bezaire said the city must obtain plans for Phase II and Phase III of the park development to JCP&L as soon as possible, so the company could begin its review to ensure the plans “fit” within the remediation parameters.