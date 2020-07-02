COURT HOUSE - Atlantic and Cape May counties will hold vote-by-mail elections July 7. The courts will have judges available to hear any voting and election issues throughout the day of the election, either virtually or in-person.
According to a release, anyone seeking to petition the court on a voting or election issue on the date of the election may contact the Atlantic County Courts, at (609) 402-0100 Ext. 47594 or ATLCIVILADMIN.Mailbox@njcourts.gov, and the Cape May County Courts, at (609) 402-0100 Ext. 47910 or CPMLawDiv.mailbox@njcourts.gov.
Those who can't access the courts by phone or email may appear in person at the Atlantic County Civil Courthouse, in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Criminal Complex, in Mays Landing, or the Cape May Superior Court, in Court House. If appropriate, the matter will be promptly heard by the designated judge with notice to the election officials. Election officials, petitioners, and attorneys will be able to appear before the designated judge by video or telephone.
Voters and residents with questions about the July 7 election or who are seeking assistance on casting their vote can contact the County Clerk’s Office and/or the Board of Elections:
Atlantic County:
· County Clerk - (609) 625-4011
· Board of Elections - (609) 645-5888
Cape May County:
· County Clerk (609) 465-1018
· Board of Elections website - www.capemaycountyvotes.com
The Court’s goal is to provide equal and open access to all members of the public. Questions are encouraged.