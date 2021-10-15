WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued the following statement on thousands of flights being canceled over the weekend, leaving passengers stranded with no reimbursement.
"If the Biden administration continues to force vaccine mandates on Americans, this is only the beginning," stated Van Drew. "This is government overreach like we have never seen before. Our nation is already facing a trucker shortage, and now, we are witnessing a staffing shortage with our airlines. If these cancellations were caused by the Biden administration, forcing the hand of airlines to mandate that their employees get vaccinated, the American people should not have to bear the cost of canceled flights.
"Thousands of people were forced to sleep on airport floors and wait hours to retrieve their luggage - this is unacceptable. If these vaccine mandates persist, we will continue to see the number of strikes rise, services will continually be harder to come by, and it's all because people are tired of the government interfering in their everyday lives."