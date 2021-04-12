West Wildwood Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST WILDWOOD – Borough Commissioners introduced ordinances to meet their affordable housing obligation, identifying zones where a real opportunity exists for affordable housing.  

Mayor Matthew Ksiazek said West Wildwood would not be an attractive community to an affordable housing developer because of its demographics, lack of public transportation, and few jobs.  

“One of these companies most likely would never come to our community to build something like this, but the state mandates that we need to designate the area be it the case that we needed it in the future. If our population were to change and everyone were wealthy people, we would still need to have an area for affordable housing,” Ksiazek said. 

A judge approved a settlement between the borough and the Fair Share Housing Center last fall (https://bit.ly/3wPoUqU).

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments