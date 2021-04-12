WEST WILDWOOD – Borough Commissioners introduced ordinances to meet their affordable housing obligation, identifying zones where a real opportunity exists for affordable housing.
Mayor Matthew Ksiazek said West Wildwood would not be an attractive community to an affordable housing developer because of its demographics, lack of public transportation, and few jobs.
“One of these companies most likely would never come to our community to build something like this, but the state mandates that we need to designate the area be it the case that we needed it in the future. If our population were to change and everyone were wealthy people, we would still need to have an area for affordable housing,” Ksiazek said.
A judge approved a settlement between the borough and the Fair Share Housing Center last fall (https://bit.ly/3wPoUqU).