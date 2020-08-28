COURT HOUSE - Aug. 28: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting two new positive cases among county residents and no new out-of-county positive case that is included in the non-resident active cases listed below.
According to a release, the county also announced the death of two individuals from the coronavirus, a 79-year-old female and an 84-year-old male, both from Middle Township.
“In this sorrowful time, I would like to extend to both families and friends my heartfelt condolences,” stated Freeholder Gerald Thornton.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1,103, including 88 deaths.
Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk. Severe illness means that the person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die.
Risk for Severe Illness Increases with Age
As you get older, your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases. For example, people in their 50s are at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 40s. Similarly, people in their 60s or 70s are, in general, at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 50s. The greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is among those aged 85 or older.
There are also other factors that can increase your risk for severe illness, such as having underlying medical conditions. By understanding the factors that put you at an increased risk, you can make decisions about what kind of precautions to take in your daily life.
As you get older, your risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 increases. Everyone, especially older adults and others at increased risk of severe illness, should take steps to protect themselves from getting COVID-19.
In general, your risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19 increases as you get older. In fact, 8 out of 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the United States have been among adults aged 65 years and older.