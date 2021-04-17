To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 17: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 36 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,294 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,815 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 97 doses of the Covid vaccine April 16, for a total of 17,314 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 44,818 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 34,404 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The number of locations to get the Covid vaccine has greatly expanded from just a couple of weeks ago. Besides the Cape May County Department of Health location, in Avalon, there are more than 15 locations spread across Cape May County to get the vaccine, plus residents can use the vaccine megasites, including the location in Atlantic City.
To get a full listing of locations to receive the vaccine, visit the Cape May County government website at capemaycountynj.gov and go under the "Find Covid Vaccine Appointments" tab.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.