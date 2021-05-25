West Wildwood Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST WILDWOOD – Marijuana will not be sold in West Wildwood.

After recreational marijuana was legalized for those over 21 in New Jersey, Borough Commissioners voted to ban dispensaries or any other marijuana businesses from opening in town. 

Municipalities were given 180 days to create their regulations surrounding the industry; however, they cannot prohibit a delivery service that originates outside the municipality from operating within it. 

Despite being open to new revenue streams, Mayor Matthew Ksiazek said the weed stores simply would not be a fit in the small town.

An ordinance prohibiting the dispensaries was adopted May 7.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments