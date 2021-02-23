OAG Logo

TRENTON Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 22 signed three bills changing the legal status of marijuana. That night, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal issued two documents to law enforcement describing the requirements of the new laws and providing enforcement guidance: 

Both documents can be found at www.njoag.gov/marijuana.

