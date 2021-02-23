TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy Feb. 22 signed three bills changing the legal status of marijuana. That night, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal issued two documents to law enforcement describing the requirements of the new laws and providing enforcement guidance:
- AG Directive 2021-1: Directive Governing Dismissals of Certain Pending Marijuana Charges: This directive instructs state, county, and municipal prosecutors to dismiss charges pending, as of Feb. 22 for any marijuana offense that is no longer illegal under state law.
- Interim Guidance Regarding Marijuana Decriminalization: This document provides guidance to law enforcement officers regarding new enforcement requirements pursuant to the marijuana decriminalization law.
Both documents can be found at www.njoag.gov/marijuana.