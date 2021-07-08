North Wildwood Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - At its July 6 meeting, North Wildwood City Council approved two resolutions regarding alcohol sales in the city. 

Passed first was a person-to-person transfer of the plenary retail consumption liquor license once owned by Piro's Restaurant Inc. to Boardwalk Beverages LLC, which purchased several properties on 20th Street and the Boardwalk, according to City Administrator Ron Simone. 

Piro's, a restaurant in the city, closed and was later demolished to make way for a single-family home and townhouses (https://bit.ly/3xtIx7N) 

The license is a pocket license that will not be in use, as of July 6, City Clerk Scott Jett said. 

The second resolution issued a new hotel and motel liquor license to Montego Bay Resorts. The license was issued to the business after the city created it following a request from an attorney representing Montego Bay (https://bit.ly/3yx5VkE). 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments