STONE HARBOR - In the aftermath of a fatal accident, at 87th Street and First Avenue, Stone Harbor officials are taking steps to increase public safety at one of the town’s busiest intersections, at Third Avenue and 96th Street, in the heart of the business district.
Police Chief Thomas Schutta explained the precautions his department will be taking at a July 20 Borough Council meeting. Schutta said two officers would be periodically assigned to the intersection, standing at opposite sides of the street, catty-corner from each other. They will have whistles to gain attention, when necessary.
Their task is to remind pedestrians and bicyclists of when to safely cross and to whistle back those who might be placing themselves at risk. The officers will not always be there, but will stress turnover periods, weekends, and especially busy times.
Schutta said officers have made 331 informal contacts with pedestrians and bicyclists since June 1. These informal interactions are meant to emphasize the need to keep safety in mind. He indicated that two variable message signs would be in place by the weekend (July 24-25) to stress a safety message.