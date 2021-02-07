Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - The real estate boom in Stone Harbor continues unabated. During her reports to the governing body in 2020, Borough Tax Assessor Margaret Slavin often referred to the real estate market in the borough as “crazy.”

Stone Harbor Borough Council Feb. 2 heard from Construction Official Ray Poudrier that the borough is “breaking records for title transfers.”

Councilman Charles Krafczek, chair of the council’s Administration and Finance Committee, said that many of the title transfers are on properties that “don’t even hit the market.”

He added that the properties for sale on the public market are at a low point, in terms of historic norms.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments