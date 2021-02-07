STONE HARBOR - The real estate boom in Stone Harbor continues unabated. During her reports to the governing body in 2020, Borough Tax Assessor Margaret Slavin often referred to the real estate market in the borough as “crazy.”
Stone Harbor Borough Council Feb. 2 heard from Construction Official Ray Poudrier that the borough is “breaking records for title transfers.”
Councilman Charles Krafczek, chair of the council’s Administration and Finance Committee, said that many of the title transfers are on properties that “don’t even hit the market.”
He added that the properties for sale on the public market are at a low point, in terms of historic norms.