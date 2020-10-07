COURT HOUSE - The League of Women Voters of Cape May County is sponsoring the 2020 Cape May County Freeholder Forum Oct. 14.
According to a release, the forum will be held at the Congress Hall Ballroom, in Cape May. It will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude by 8:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the forum will be limited to candidates, their invited guests, and league members only.
The forum will be streaming live on the Cape May County’s League of Women Voters public Facebook page. You do not need a Facebook profile to view the event. The forum will also be available on the organization's Twitter and Instagram pages.
The five candidates running for office have all agreed to participate. The candidates are Elizabeth Casey (D), Will Morey (R), Jeffrey Pierson (R), Brenda Sciarra (D), and Ryan Troiano (I).
The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates. Questions for consideration may be emailed to the League of Women Voters and addressed to Corinne Robinson, voter services director, at leecor@comcast.net. Questions should be submitted by Oct. 12.