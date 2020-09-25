CREST HAVEN - Freeholders passed a resolution Sept. 22 recognizing Oct. 6 as "Knock Out Opioid Day," in Cape May County.
It noted that the state is "in the midst of a life-threatening opioid abuse epidemic," and that the Legislature selected the date to heighten awareness of the dangers and links between opioid abuse and heroin addiction.
There were 59 suspected overdose deaths in the county, in 2019, according to the state Office of the Attorney General. The majority of the county's treatment admissions were for heroin and other opiates, in 2018, it stated.
The board urged county residents to use prescription drug drop boxes at their local police departments and to dispose of unused and expired medications in a safe, secure way.
In other action, the board:
Approved a lease renewal until Sept. 30, 2040, with the Federal Aviation Administration for the facility near the Veterans Cemetery, in the Crest Haven complex.
Accepted a nearly $1.9-million grant from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Approved a "no parking" zone on Lafayette Street, in Cape May, in front of the Elementary School, on the west side, from Madison Avenue to Queen Street.
Authorized competitive contracting to select consultants for engineering services in connection with the replacement of the bascule span on the 96th Street Bridge, linking Middle Township and Stone Harbor. Engineer Robert Church explained that the span, one of only a few of its kind in the nation, needs new elements for the lift portion. He said meetings would be held with municipal officials to reassure them that the structure's historic character will be retained.
Approved a $120,285 emergency contract with Shore Medical Center for COVID-19 testing of employees of Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Approved a $580,520 memorandum of agreement with Cape Regional Medical Center for COVID-19 testing of first responders and vulnerable populations.
Reappointed Mary Dozier, provider, and Carol Haig, a member at large, to the county Human Services Advisory Council from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2023.
Appointed members to the county Homeless Trust Fund Advisory Board from Oct. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2023. They are Hugh Blair, Elizabeth Cunningham, Jackie Meiluta, Steven Mallek, Heather Messick, Stanley Higgs, Christopher Leusner, Krista Fitzsimons, Doug Whitten, Patricia Devaney, and Jeffrey Pierson.