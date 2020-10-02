Wildwood Crest Logo - Use This One

WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest residents will have multiple ways to securely submit their ballots this November.

Commissioners discussed processes for the upcoming general election during their public meeting Sep. 23, including passing a resolution urging Gov. Phil Murphy to allow in-person voting.

“It makes no sense to me that we can stand in lines for the DMV and we can go to stores and practice social distancing and wear masks. The exact same idea can happen when you vote, as well,” said Mayor Don Cabrera, in an interview with the Herald.

If the appeal to the governor to allow traditional voting is unsuccessful, there are four options to return ballots received through the mail. 

Ballots can be mailed in, dropped at multiple county locations, which will be under video surveillance ahead of the election (https://bit.ly/36rNp2v), dropped at the Cape May County Board of Elections office ahead of the election, or bring it Election Day to the polling place, and drop it in a box there.

Those interested in viewing an instructional video on voting by mail can visit https://bit.ly/30oYr4W.

