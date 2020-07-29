COURT HOUSE - Cape May County government is taking steps to reduce its expenditures during these unsure times.
According to a release, those changes include a 10% reduction through the end of this budget year for operating expenses and capital budget items. All new bonding for capital projects has been tabled. There has also been a general moratorium on un-commenced hiring.
The county government is taking these steps to ensure it continues in good financial footing. COVID-19 shut down many businesses in the state for months and forced many to make tough decisions.
“I believe these changes are necessary at this time,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, the liaison to Revenue and Finance. “We can’t watch our taxpayers adjusting their spending and not do the same. While I had already implemented a general hiring freeze, these next steps will make sure that we safeguard our financial future in the upcoming budget cycles.”
Cape May County remains in solid financial footing currently. The situation will continue to be monitored every 30 days, with further steps to be taken if necessary.
New Jersey is currently doing better than many other states regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, but one thing that has been learned is the virus brings uncertainty. The budget decisions being made today reflect the unpredictability in the months ahead.
“The steps we have outlined are an example of Cape May County being proactive,” stated Thornton. “We are taking prudent steps to protect the financial future of our county taxpayers.”