COURT HOUSE - At Middle Township Committee’s Oct. 5 meeting, an ordinance that places a four-way stop at the intersection of George and Main streets, in Whitesboro, was adopted.
The action is part of a larger traffic-calming initiative undertaken to reduce traffic problems near the Martin Luther King Recreation Center. The stop is intended to slow traffic coming off Route 9 and heading west toward the complex.
Other measures planned for the area include traffic calming stripes, speed tables, additional signage, and speed monitors. Municipal officials have given priority to roadway safety in and around municipal recreation facilities.